Could Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.5 million Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.05 or -18.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.43M. TKAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1042.11% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 15.79% up since then. When we look at Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 788.85K.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3395 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -18.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.12%, with the 5-day performance at 5.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is -37.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TKAT’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -426.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -426.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $5.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Takung Art Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 62.70%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.57% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares while 0.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.97%. There are 0.89% institutions holding the Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 80509.0 TKAT shares worth $50728.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 76000.0 shares worth $47887.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 76000.0 shares estimated at $41830.0 under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares.