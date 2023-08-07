Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 15.3 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s per share price at $45.44 changed hands at -$6.35 or -12.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.81B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.75% off its 52-week high of $58.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 92.19% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.46 million.

Analysts gave the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $CareDx, Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 53.31 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -12.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 858.65%, with the 5-day performance at 3.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 86.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVNA’s forecast low is $15.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 66.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 218.88% over the past 6 months, a 55.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to decrease by -865.40%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.28% of Carvana Co. shares while 94.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.84%. There are 94.96% institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.06% of the shares, roughly 13.91 million CVNA shares worth $136.19 million.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.39% or 10.0 million shares worth $97.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.39 million shares estimated at $16.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $13.48 million.