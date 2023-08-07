C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 19.15 million C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $37.80 changed hands at -$1.48 or -3.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.54B. AI’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.29% off its 52-week high of $48.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.16, which suggests the last value was 73.12% up since then. When we look at C3.ai Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.72 million.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.90 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 237.80%, with the 5-day performance at -4.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is -3.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C3.ai Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.45% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C3.ai Inc. will fall -41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.6 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that C3.ai Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $73.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.31 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for C3.ai Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.00%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 29 and September 04.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.47% of C3.ai Inc. shares while 47.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.07%. There are 47.52% institutions holding the C3.ai Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.11% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million AI shares worth $343.64 million.

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.17% or 6.92 million shares worth $261.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $106.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $92.02 million.