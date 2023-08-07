Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.49 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.63M. BNOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -631.54% off its 52-week high of $10.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 2.68% up since then. When we look at Bionomics Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20820.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.30K.

Analysts gave the Bionomics Limited (BNOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNOX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bionomics Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Instantly BNOX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.5000 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.96%, with the 5-day performance at -9.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) is -36.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11060.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BNOX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -369.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -302.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bionomics Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $270k.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Bionomics Limited shares while 7.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.36%. There are 7.36% institutions holding the Bionomics Limited stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.57% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million BNOX shares worth $0.33 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 80971.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023.