Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Shares Are Down -41.70% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.54 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $257.74M. ACB’s current price is a discount, trading about -259.26% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ACB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.70%, with the 5-day performance at -4.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is -2.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACB’s forecast low is $0.55 with $1.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aurora Cannabis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.25% over the past 6 months, a 81.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings to increase by 92.30%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.