Analyzing WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 2.14 million WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.05 or -12.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.10M. WAVD’s last price was a discount, traded about -290.48% off its 52-week high of $1.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 40.48% up since then. When we look at WaveDancer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Instantly WAVD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -12.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.09%, with the 5-day performance at 43.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) is 51.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.17%. The 2023 estimates are for WaveDancer Inc. earnings to decrease by -992.70%.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.75% of WaveDancer Inc. shares while 3.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.66%. There are 3.46% institutions holding the WaveDancer Inc. stock share, with Lafayette Investments, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million WAVD shares worth $52040.0.

Pathstone Family Office, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 98685.0 shares worth $41151.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 53204.0 shares estimated at $22186.0 under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 34920.0 shares worth around $14561.0.