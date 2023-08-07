Analyzing The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.19 million The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $525.71M. LEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.34% off its 52-week high of $5.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 25.99% up since then. When we look at The Lion Electric Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 873.20K.

Analysts gave the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LEV as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Lion Electric Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Instantly LEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.68 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -3.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.34%, with the 5-day performance at -8.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is 15.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LEV’s forecast low is $1.90 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -208.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.3% for it to hit the projected low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Lion Electric Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.98% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Lion Electric Company will fall -22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -350.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.56 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Lion Electric Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $101.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.98 million and $46.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 117.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for The Lion Electric Company earnings to increase by 133.20%.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.86% of The Lion Electric Company shares while 7.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.63%. There are 7.99% institutions holding the The Lion Electric Company stock share, with Power Corp of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 34.30% of the shares, roughly 77.14 million LEV shares worth $175.12 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.31% or 5.2 million shares worth $11.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 5.12 million shares estimated at $11.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $2.97 million.