Analyzing Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Stockâ€™s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 169.63 million Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.88. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.50 changed hands at -$0.89 or -26.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.43B. NKLAâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -258.8% off its 52-week high of $8.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 79.2% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 103.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.59 million.

Analysts gave the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NKLA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nikola Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.71 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -26.36% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.74%, with the 5-day performance at 10.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 92.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 129.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKLAâ€™s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nikola Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -8.42% over the past 6 months, a 23.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nikola Corporation will rise 12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 179.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.43 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nikola Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $30.53 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.13 million and $22.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nikola Corporation earnings to decrease by -2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.59% per year.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.