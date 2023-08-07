An Overview Of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO)

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $2.62 changed hands at -$0.23 or -8.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.61M. DUO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1611.83% off its 52-week high of $44.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 13.74% up since then. When we look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.86K.

Analysts gave the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.75 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -8.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.29%, with the 5-day performance at 7.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is -80.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 912.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2869.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DUO’s forecast low is $2869.85 with $2869.85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109436.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109436.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $18.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -79.90%.