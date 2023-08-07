An Overview Of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH)

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.54 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.99B. DISH’s current price is a discount, trading about -169.89% off its 52-week high of $20.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.83, which suggests the last value was 22.68% up since then. When we look at DISH Network Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.79 million.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Instantly DISH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.88 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.30%, with the 5-day performance at -4.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is 3.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DISH Network Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.01% over the past 6 months, a -66.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2023 estimates are for DISH Network Corporation earnings to decrease by -4.60%.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 17.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.20% of DISH Network Corporation shares while 84.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.02%. There are 84.82% institutions holding the DISH Network Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.37% of the shares, roughly 39.33 million DISH shares worth $366.92 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.69% or 28.52 million shares worth $266.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.33 million shares estimated at $369.61 million under it, the former controlled 8.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 7.53 million shares worth around $105.68 million.