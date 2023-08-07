Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.48 million Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$0.04 or -5.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $290.64M. AMRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -548.0% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 26.67% up since then. When we look at Amyris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 million.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9265 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -5.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.17%, with the 5-day performance at -13.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is -26.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.78 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amyris Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.31% over the past 6 months, a 71.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Amyris Inc. earnings to decrease by -78.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of Amyris Inc. shares while 54.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.49%. There are 54.12% institutions holding the Amyris Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.26% of the shares, roughly 23.13 million AMRS shares worth $31.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 14.56 million shares worth $19.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.6 million shares estimated at $10.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 5.87 million shares worth around $8.98 million.