AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 8.58 million AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.04 or -8.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.60M. LIDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -588.37% off its 52-week high of $2.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 62.79% up since then. When we look at AEye Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Analysts gave the AEye Inc. (LIDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LIDR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AEye Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -8.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.80%, with the 5-day performance at 55.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 139.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.21, meaning bulls need a downside of -104.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIDR’s forecast low is $0.21 with $0.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 51.16% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.16% for it to hit the projected low.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AEye Inc. will rise 47.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AEye Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $706k and $767k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for AEye Inc. earnings to decrease by -60.30%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.