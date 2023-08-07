Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 7.29 million Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.47. With the company’s per share price at $4.27 changed hands at $0.45 or 11.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.89M. AHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.47% off its 52-week high of $15.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 85.01% up since then. When we look at Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Instantly AHI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.22 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 11.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 160.37%, with the 5-day performance at 29.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) is -13.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -42.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 29.74% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. earnings to decrease by -31.70%.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. shares while 0.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.32%. There are 0.32% institutions holding the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 20523.0 AHI shares worth $30242.0.

Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 625.0 shares worth $921.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.