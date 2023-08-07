Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (NASDAQ: ADMP) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.37 changed hands at -$0.16 or -10.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.66M. ADMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -1918.98% off its 52-week high of $27.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 6.57% up since then. When we look at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ADMP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Instantly ADMP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.2800 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -10.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.44%, with the 5-day performance at -4.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is -36.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADMP’s forecast low is $105.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7564.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7564.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation earnings to increase by 27.20%.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.81% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares while 16.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.00%. There are 16.59% institutions holding the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.42% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million ADMP shares worth $0.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.32% or 92629.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.1 million shares estimated at $5.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $2.86 million.