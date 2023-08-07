Home  »  Science   »  Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL)’s Stock Perf...

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.61 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.30M. JEWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -641.61% off its 52-week high of $11.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 57.14% up since then. When we look at Adamas One Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.67K.

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) trade information

Instantly JEWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -5.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.08%, with the 5-day performance at 21.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) is 68.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96400.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.66% of Adamas One Corp. shares while 0.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.72%. There are 0.43% institutions holding the Adamas One Corp. stock share, with Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 55556.0 JEWL shares worth $46111.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 30100.0 shares worth $24983.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 5283.0 shares estimated at $7731.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.

