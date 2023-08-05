Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Down Almost -21.14% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) saw 0.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at -$0.01 or -3.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.90M. That closing price of VEDU’s stock is at a discount of -377.14% from its 52-week high price of $1.67 and from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 818.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.61%, in the last five days VEDU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 14.43% to its value on the day. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.09% in past 5-day. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) showed a performance of -21.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 66780.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.09% institutions for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at VEDU for having 22075.0 shares of worth $23620.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 11375.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12171.0.