Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $8.02

In last trading session, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.27 trading at $0.07 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.37M. That closing price of VMAR’s stock is at a discount of -105.85% from its 52-week high price of $8.79 and is indicating a premium of 19.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 108.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days VMAR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $4.27 price level, adding 11.59% to its value on the day. Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.39% in past 5-day. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) showed a performance of 20.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.02 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.02 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.02. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.82% for stock’s current value.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.97% while that of industry is -5.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.4 million for the same.

VMAR Dividends

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.84% institutions for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. is the top institutional holder at VMAR for having 47953.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 26802.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 26802.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5949.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $25402.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.