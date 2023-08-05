Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Currently -166.19% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at $0.1 or 7.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $235.12M. That closing price of STKH’s stock is at a discount of -166.19% from its 52-week high price of $3.70 and is indicating a premium of 59.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 431.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.75%, in the last five days STKH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 21.02% to its value on the day. Steakholder Foods Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 36.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.80% in past 5-day. Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) showed a performance of 71.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53770.0 shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -259.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -259.71% for stock’s current value.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Steakholder Foods Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 96.90% while that of industry is -8.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

STKH Dividends

Steakholder Foods Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.50% institutions for Steakholder Foods Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at STKH for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.22 million.

On the other hand, VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4440.0 shares of worth $6171.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 236.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $328.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.