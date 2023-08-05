Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Is 63.06% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $169.69M. That closing price of SEEL’s stock is at a discount of -5.73% from its 52-week high price of $1.66 and is indicating a premium of 63.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 732.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

In the last five days SEEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 5.42% to its value on the day. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 131.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.97% in past 5-day. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) showed a performance of 25.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.29 million shares which calculate 6.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -154.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.39% for stock’s current value.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.80% during past 5 years.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.36% institutions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gendell, Jeffrey L. is the top institutional holder at SEEL for having 5.07 million shares of worth $3.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.36 million shares of worth $2.28 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.