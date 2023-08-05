Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) At $5.35: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.35 trading at -$0.96 or -15.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $764.84M. That closing price of SCLX’s stock is at a discount of -215.89% from its 52-week high price of $16.90 and is indicating a premium of 46.36% from its 52-week low price of $2.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.21%, in the last five days SCLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $5.35 price level, adding 18.32% to its value on the day. Scilex Holding Company’s shares saw a change of 34.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.56% in past 5-day. Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) showed a performance of -7.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.82 million shares which calculate 4.34 days to cover the short interests.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.56% institutions for Scilex Holding Company that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at SCLX for having 7.33 million shares of worth $60.07 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rafferty Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.64 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.23 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.95 million shares of worth $51.47 million or 4.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.