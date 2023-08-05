REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Down Almost -19.17% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at -$0.01 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $103.23M. That closing price of REE’s stock is at a discount of -403.23% from its 52-week high price of $1.56 and is indicating a premium of 12.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 353.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For REE Automotive Ltd. (REE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days REE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 12.45% to its value on the day. REE Automotive Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -18.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.08% in past 5-day. REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) showed a performance of -19.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -383.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.35% for stock’s current value.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that REE Automotive Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.94% while that of industry is 14.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.04% institutions for REE Automotive Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at REE for having 19.2 million shares of worth $6.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 15.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.89 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $50934.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43222.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.