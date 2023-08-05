Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) 23.96% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $107.84 trading at -$1.81 or -1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.34B. That closing price of RJF’s stock is at a discount of -16.84% from its 52-week high price of $126.00 and is indicating a premium of 23.96% from its 52-week low price of $82.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.65%, in the last five days RJF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $107.84 price level, adding 2.5% to its value on the day. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.23% in past 5-day. Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) showed a performance of 4.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.94 million shares which calculate 4.99 days to cover the short interests.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Raymond James Financial Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.48% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.50% in the current quarter and calculating 3.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.01 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.06 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $2.83 billion and $2.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.40% while estimating it to be 7.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.57%.

RJF Dividends

Raymond James Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.31% institutions for Raymond James Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at RJF for having 23.36 million shares of worth $2.18 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.53 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.88 million shares of worth $628.11 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $481.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.