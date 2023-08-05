Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Is Now 51.98% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at $0.02 or 0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.53M. That closing price of ONCY’s stock is at a discount of -49.34% from its 52-week high price of $3.39 and is indicating a premium of 51.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days ONCY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $2.27 price level, adding 13.36% to its value on the day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.22% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of -27.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -560.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -96.48% for stock’s current value.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 11.00. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -14.30% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.50% during past 5 years.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.91% institutions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ONCY for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is International Assets Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.44 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34659.0 shares of worth $78675.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33485.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $76010.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.