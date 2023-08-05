Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) 34.21% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.04 trading at -$0.34 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.14B. That closing price of MAXN’s stock is at a discount of -76.54% from its 52-week high price of $38.91 and is indicating a premium of 34.21% from its 52-week low price of $14.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. in the current quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.52%, in the last five days MAXN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $22.04 price level, adding 11.02% to its value on the day. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 37.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.66% in past 5-day. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) showed a performance of -12.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.64 million shares which calculate 5.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.12% for stock’s current value.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 101.83% while that of industry is 37.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders