KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) Reduces -9.95% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at -$0.11 or -11.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $99.03M. That closing price of KULR’s stock is at a discount of -170.73% from its 52-week high price of $2.22 and is indicating a premium of 32.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 353.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.26%, in the last five days KULR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $0.82 price level, adding 17.16% to its value on the day. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.95% in past 5-day. KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) showed a performance of 11.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.86 million shares which calculate 11.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -753.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -101.22% for stock’s current value.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KULR Technology Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.11% while that of industry is -15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 200.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.06 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $588k and $920k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 250.30% while estimating it to be 260.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.20% during past 5 years.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.52% institutions for KULR Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at KULR for having 3.1 million shares of worth $2.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.9 million shares of worth $1.56 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.