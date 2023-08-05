Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Down -4.89% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.71 trading at -$0.07 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.53B. That closing price of KN’s stock is at a discount of -21.18% from its 52-week high price of $20.25 and is indicating a premium of 30.76% from its 52-week low price of $11.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 603.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days KN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $16.71 price level, adding 9.48% to its value on the day. Knowles Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.33% in past 5-day. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) showed a performance of -4.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.02 million shares which calculate 4.32 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Knowles Corporation (KN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.00% in the current quarter and calculating 30.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $178.35 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $205.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $178.2 million and $197.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.10% while estimating it to be 4.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.75% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -395.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

KN Dividends

Knowles Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.57% institutions for Knowles Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KN for having 15.02 million shares of worth $250.96 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 16.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 10.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $180.43 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.91 million shares of worth $115.51 million or 7.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.55 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $75.99 million in the company or a holder of 4.98% of company’s stock.