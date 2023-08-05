Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Are Up 18.47 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.51 trading at -$0.09 or -0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.83M. That closing price of ZJYL’s stock is at a discount of -66.27% from its 52-week high price of $20.80 and is indicating a premium of 61.31% from its 52-week low price of $4.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 156.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.71%, in the last five days ZJYL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $12.51 price level, adding 20.52% to its value on the day. Jin Medical International Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 57.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.47% in past 5-day. Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) showed a performance of 16.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9290.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

ZJYL Dividends

Jin Medical International Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.30% institutions for Jin Medical International Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZJYL for having 23956.0 shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.