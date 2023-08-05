Is Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) A Better Buy Than Others After A -62.48% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.09 trading at -$0.01 or -0.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.11M. That closing price of TAOP’s stock is at a discount of -217.85% from its 52-week high price of $13.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.94% from its 52-week low price of $3.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 74.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taoping Inc. (TAOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.24%, in the last five days TAOP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $4.09 price level, adding 34.03% to its value on the day. Taoping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.76% in past 5-day. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) showed a performance of -22.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21290.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1611.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1611.49% for stock’s current value.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 109.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.00%.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at TAOP for having 35300.0 shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 29444.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25705.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3739.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15292.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.