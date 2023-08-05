Is Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -745.45% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at -$0.01 or -2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.48M. That closing price of VINE’s stock is at a discount of -745.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.72 and is indicating a premium of 52.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.21%, in the last five days VINE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 15.77% to its value on the day. Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.16% in past 5-day. Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) showed a performance of 9.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.70% institutions for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CSS LLC is the top institutional holder at VINE for having 1.02 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 25000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11050.0.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 25000.0 shares of worth $11050.0 or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20569.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9091.0 in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.