inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT) Has Seen A Rose Of 124.34% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.62 trading at -$2.07 or -10.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $203.14M. That closing price of INTT’s stock is at a discount of -45.92% from its 52-week high price of $27.17 and is indicating a premium of 62.41% from its 52-week low price of $7.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 288.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For inTEST Corporation (INTT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.00%, in the last five days INTT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $18.62 price level, adding 17.97% to its value on the day. inTEST Corporation’s shares saw a change of 80.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.82% in past 5-day. inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT) showed a performance of -20.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that inTEST Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.12% while that of industry is -3.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.00% in the current quarter and calculating -3.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.07 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $29.57 million and $30 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.50% while estimating it to be 7.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 86.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

INTT Dividends

inTEST Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.39% institutions for inTEST Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at INTT for having 0.56 million shares of worth $11.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.53 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $4.51 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.