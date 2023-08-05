Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) -16.13% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.18 trading at -$0.68 or -5.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.30B. That closing price of HSAI’s stock is at a discount of -171.47% from its 52-week high price of $30.35 and is indicating a premium of 34.26% from its 52-week low price of $7.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 332.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hesai Group (HSAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.73%, in the last five days HSAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $11.18 price level, adding 18.39% to its value on the day. Hesai Group’s shares saw a change of -46.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.13% in past 5-day. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) showed a performance of 4.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $191.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $176.02 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $215.38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1826.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1474.42% for stock’s current value.

Hesai Group (HSAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hesai Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.33 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

HSAI Dividends

Hesai Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.65% institutions for Hesai Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HSAI for having 10.69 million shares of worth $119.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 1.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.99 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd and Neuberger & Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $2.0 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50942.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.57 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.