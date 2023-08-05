GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT), Stock Drops -0.12% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.05 trading at -$0.17 or -4.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.56M. That closing price of GSIT’s stock is at a discount of -141.98% from its 52-week high price of $9.80 and is indicating a premium of 64.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.15%, in the last five days GSIT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $4.05 price level, adding 11.96% to its value on the day. GSI Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 133.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.31% in past 5-day. GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) showed a performance of -28.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.97 million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.62% institutions for GSI Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Roumell Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GSIT for having 1.7 million shares of worth $2.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $2.78 million or 6.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.