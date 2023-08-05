Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Up 15.60% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at $0.09 or 3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $495.81M. That closing price of FRGE’s stock is at a discount of -225.26% from its 52-week high price of $9.40 and is indicating a premium of 61.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 789.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.21%, in the last five days FRGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $2.89 price level, adding 5.86% to its value on the day. Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.48% in past 5-day. Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) showed a performance of 15.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.75 million shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -142.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.45% for stock’s current value.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Forge Global Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.87% while that of industry is -1.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.8 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $16.64 million and $16.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.00% while estimating it to be 14.70% for the next quarter.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders