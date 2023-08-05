Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) Drops -21.77%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.42 trading at -$1.23 or -21.77% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of ELIQ’s stock is at a discount of -168.1% from its 52-week high price of $11.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 359.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -21.77%, in the last five days ELIQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $4.42 price level, adding 34.42% to its value on the day. Electriq Power Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.90% in past 5-day. Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) showed a performance of -58.20% in past 30-days.

ELIQ Dividends

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ)’s Major holders

Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ELIQ for having 0.71 million shares of worth $7.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sculptor Capital LP, which was holding about 0.64 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.62 million.