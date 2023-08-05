Does Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Look Expensive At $1.23? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.23 trading at -$0.06 or -4.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.28M. That closing price of TKLF’s stock is at a discount of -91.06% from its 52-week high price of $2.35 and is indicating a premium of 23.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 293.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.65%, in the last five days TKLF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $1.23 price level, adding 10.22% to its value on the day. Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s shares saw a change of 0.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.52% in past 5-day. Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) showed a performance of -3.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28010.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 88.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.27% institutions for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TKLF for having 64713.0 shares of worth $63418.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 25256.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31064.0.