Does Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Look Expensive At $5.12? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.12 trading at $0.03 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.59M. That closing price of GFAI’s stock is at a discount of -620.7% from its 52-week high price of $36.90 and is indicating a premium of 25.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days GFAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $5.12 price level, adding 20.99% to its value on the day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s shares saw a change of 0.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.23% in past 5-day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) showed a performance of 11.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.78 million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -173.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -173.44% for stock’s current value.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.20% during past 5 years.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

