Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Declines -57.00% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $10.47?

In last trading session, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.47 trading at -$0.15 or -1.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.29B. That closing price of CRCT’s stock is at a discount of -57.69% from its 52-week high price of $16.51 and is indicating a premium of 48.81% from its 52-week low price of $5.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 439.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cricut Inc. (CRCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.41%, in the last five days CRCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $10.47 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Cricut Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.97% in past 5-day. Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) showed a performance of -10.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.58 million shares which calculate 9.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -49.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.24% for stock’s current value.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cricut Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.57% while that of industry is 20.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $176.5 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $189.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $183.76 million and $177 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.90% while estimating it to be 7.00% for the next quarter.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.22% institutions for Cricut Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the top institutional holder at CRCT for having 14.89 million shares of worth $151.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 28.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.25 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $7.58 million or 1.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.89 million in the company or a holder of 1.45% of company’s stock.