Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Shares Rebounded -2.97% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at -$0.23 or -7.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $136.32M. That closing price of CSLR’s stock is at a discount of -428.05% from its 52-week high price of $16.00 and is indicating a discount of -2.97% from its 52-week low price of $3.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 214.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.06%, in the last five days CSLR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $3.03 price level, adding 16.53% to its value on the day. Complete Solaria Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.99% in past 5-day. Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) showed a performance of -70.12% in past 30-days.

CSLR Dividends

Complete Solaria Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.32% institutions for Complete Solaria Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at CSLR for having 1.24 million shares of worth $3.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, which was holding about 0.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.43 million.