Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Is Down -7.23% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.31 trading at -$0.03 or -1.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.08M. That closing price of CKPT’s stock is at a discount of -545.02% from its 52-week high price of $14.90 and is indicating a premium of 20.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 236.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.28%, in the last five days CKPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $2.31 price level, adding 14.44% to its value on the day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.48% in past 5-day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) showed a performance of -7.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.42 million shares which calculate 9.23 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.44% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52.50% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -94.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $18k and $48k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.70% during past 5 years.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.70% institutions for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CKPT for having 0.66 million shares of worth $1.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $1.01 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 86229.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.