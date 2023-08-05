Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Up 4.95% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.10?

In last trading session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at $0.02 or 0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $178.84M. That closing price of CRNT’s stock is at a discount of -30.19% from its 52-week high price of $2.76 and is indicating a premium of 26.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 376.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.95%, in the last five days CRNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $2.12 price level, adding 7.83% to its value on the day. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 10.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.95% in past 5-day. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) showed a performance of -1.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -183.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -147.64% for stock’s current value.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400.00% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $84.53 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $78.48 million and $75.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.70% while estimating it to be 15.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

CRNT Dividends

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 05 and October 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.89% institutions for Ceragon Networks Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ion Asset Management Limited is the top institutional holder at CRNT for having 2.88 million shares of worth $6.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which was holding about 2.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.33 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.08 million shares of worth $2.28 million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.