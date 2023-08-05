Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Has Made The 49.95% Recovery, Could Gain Another -95.14% Ahead

In last trading session, Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.50 trading at -$0.27 or -1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $464.72M. That closing price of CSTL’s stock is at a discount of -95.14% from its 52-week high price of $36.10 and is indicating a premium of 49.95% from its 52-week low price of $9.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 845.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.44%, in the last five days CSTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $18.50 price level, adding 9.27% to its value on the day. Castle Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.92% in past 5-day. Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) showed a performance of 39.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Castle Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -56.59% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.30% in the current quarter and calculating -12.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.52 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $34.75 million and $38.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.60% while estimating it to be 21.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.00% during past 5 years.

CSTL Dividends

Castle Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.72% institutions for Castle Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CSTL for having 2.98 million shares of worth $55.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.21 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $22.31 million or 4.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.26 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.