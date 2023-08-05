C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Is 29.54% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.69 trading at $0.05 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $175.28M. That closing price of CCCC’s stock is at a discount of -258.54% from its 52-week high price of $13.23 and is indicating a premium of 29.54% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days CCCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $3.69 price level, adding 6.58% to its value on the day. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.86% in past 5-day. C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) showed a performance of -0.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $84.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2176.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.7% for stock’s current value.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that C4 Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.49% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.20% in the current quarter and calculating -10.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.44 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $13.83 million and $9.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -53.40% while estimating it to be -32.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.30%.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders