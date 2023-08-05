Buy, Sell Or Hold SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) At $10.36?

In last trading session, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.36 trading at $0.16 or 1.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.69B. That closing price of SPNT’s stock is at a premium of 1.45% from its 52-week high price of $10.21 and is indicating a premium of 59.27% from its 52-week low price of $4.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 546.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.57%, in the last five days SPNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/04/23 when the stock touched $10.36 price level, adding 1.8% to its value on the day. SiriusPoint Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 75.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.17% in past 5-day. SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) showed a performance of 19.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.54 million shares which calculate 6.87 days to cover the short interests.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -946.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SPNT Dividends

SiriusPoint Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.19% institutions for SiriusPoint Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPNT for having 14.25 million shares of worth $115.86 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 9.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.65 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.72 million shares of worth $45.56 million or 4.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.42 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $45.55 million in the company or a holder of 3.95% of company’s stock.