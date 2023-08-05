Buy, Sell Or Hold Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) At $1.14?

In last trading session, Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at -$0.02 or -1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.79M. That closing price of MRT’s stock is at a discount of -1454.39% from its 52-week high price of $17.72 and is indicating a premium of 0.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 707.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.95%, in the last five days MRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. Marti Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.18% in past 5-day. Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) showed a performance of -88.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14500.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MRT Dividends

Marti Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.55% institutions for Marti Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at MRT for having 1.33 million shares of worth $1.52 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dld Asset Management, Lp, which was holding about 1.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 million.