BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Has Reached A Distance Of 38.5% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.35 trading at -$0.37 or -4.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $154.06M. That closing price of BPT’s stock is at a discount of -157.14% from its 52-week high price of $18.90 and is indicating a premium of 38.5% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 269.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.79%, in the last five days BPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $7.35 price level, adding 10.04% to its value on the day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of -37.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.60% in past 5-day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) showed a performance of 55.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.14 million shares which calculate 8.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.27% for stock’s current value.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.00% during past 5 years.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.88% institutions for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Creative Planning is the top institutional holder at BPT for having 0.27 million shares of worth $1.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 98933.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.76 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 37597.0 shares of worth $0.29 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2429.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28370.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.