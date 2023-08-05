Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Share Price Recovers 28.28% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $122.69 trading at -$1.85 or -1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.14B. That closing price of BAH’s stock is at a discount of -2.04% from its 52-week high price of $125.19 and is indicating a premium of 28.28% from its 52-week low price of $87.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 895.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.34 in the current quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.49%, in the last five days BAH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $122.69 price level, adding 2.0% to its value on the day. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of 17.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.45% in past 5-day. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) showed a performance of 10.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.28 million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $129.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $110.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $144.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.34% for stock’s current value.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.53% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.6 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.75%.

BAH Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.40% institutions for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BAH for having 13.43 million shares of worth $1.25 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 10.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $994.46 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.74 million shares of worth $599.59 million or 4.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $419.47 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.