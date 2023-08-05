BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Up 9.79% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.1400?

In last trading session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.01 or 0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.39M. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -26.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.98 and is indicating a premium of 64.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 434.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days BLRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 3.08% to its value on the day. BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 166.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.79% in past 5-day. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of -4.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 million shares which calculate 9.07 days to cover the short interests.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioLineRx Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 156.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.42% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.70% in the current quarter and calculating 6.70% increase in the next quarter.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.24% institutions for BioLineRx Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Altium Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 2.28 million shares of worth $2.02 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.