AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Stock Ripped 4.23% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.34 trading at -$0.01 or -0.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $661.86M. That closing price of ALCC’s stock is at a discount of -4.16% from its 52-week high price of $10.77 and is indicating a premium of 6.19% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 633.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.10%, in the last five days ALCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/04/23 when the stock touched $10.34 price level, adding 0.19% to its value on the day. AltC Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 4.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.10% in past 5-day. AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) showed a performance of -1.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31630.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

ALCC Dividends

AltC Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.63% institutions for AltC Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at ALCC for having 4.85 million shares of worth $49.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.6 million.

On the other hand, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.0 million shares of worth $10.02 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.