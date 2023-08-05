AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Jump 4.36%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.11 trading at $0.13 or 4.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $337.75M. That closing price of ALVR’s stock is at a discount of -230.87% from its 52-week high price of $10.29 and is indicating a premium of 8.36% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 654.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.36%, in the last five days ALVR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $3.11 price level, adding 6.89% to its value on the day. AlloVir Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.67% in past 5-day. AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) showed a performance of 1.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.31 million shares which calculate 5.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -768.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -382.32% for stock’s current value.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AlloVir Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.18% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.00% in the current quarter and calculating -10.80% decrease in the next quarter.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders