Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Plunges -6.15% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.01 or 1.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $99.86M. That closing price of TCRT’s stock is at a discount of -854.76% from its 52-week high price of $4.01 and is indicating a premium of 2.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 532.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.34%, in the last five days TCRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 13.4% to its value on the day. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.15% in past 5-day. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) showed a performance of -13.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.82 million shares which calculate 52.22 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.88% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.10% during past 5 years.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.87% institutions for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TCRT for having 15.64 million shares of worth $6.52 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Msd Partners, L.p., which was holding about 15.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.81 million shares of worth $2.42 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.